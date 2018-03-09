The Zambian DNA is disappointed that the opposition UPND boycotted celebrations to mark International Women’s Day.

Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says as the biggest opposition political party, the UPND should have allowed their women to take part in the event.

Speaking with ZNBC News, Mr Mulemwa said women’s day is a global event which celebrates the contributions that women have made to the advancement of humanity.

He said there is need for the opposition to look at such events from a broader perspective and not from a political view point.

But UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka said his party stayed away from the event because it did Not receive security guarantees.

However, Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo has labelled the UPND justification for their absence at the Women’s Day celebrations as baseless.

Mr Kampyongo said other political parties took part in the celebrations and were Not harassed by anyone.

He challenged women in the UPND to do self-introspection and value national days which are above partisan politics.

Mr Kampyongo said security was high at all events to mark women’s day and there was no way that UPND members could have been harassed.