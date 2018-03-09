

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it finds the plans by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to commence the impeachment process of President Edgar Lungu laughable.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said it is surprising that the Opposition party should embark on that when the party (UPND) does not recognize President Lungu as the Head of State.

Speaking through a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda stated that whenever the UPND talks about their imaginary petition, they insist on not recognizing that Zambia has a legitimate President in Office.

He said the UPND has since its inception possessed the insatiable desire to overthrow all governments that have existed in its time.

Mr. Chanda added that the party is desperate to take the reins of power using the back door since its formation and cannot be assumed that the drive is motivated by the desire to serve the people but to own up to their creditors and their funders.

He noted that the recurrent call to unseat governments by the UPND whose establishment and operations has heavily benefitted from some mining conglomerate leaves have more questions than answers.

Mr. Chanda explained that the mining giants which once controlled mining operations in the country and later lost their hold when the Zambian government nationalized mining operations in 1973.

He said the conglomerates have never rested since in their quest to regain control of the mineral rights and is their agenda to advance through their allies and stooges on the African continent such as the UPND.

Mr. Chanda said the UPND financiers lost patience a long time ago which explains the party’s insatiable desire to take over power at every chance they imagine.

He further added that from the way they talk it is clear that the party is bankrolled in full and is failing to deliver as promised.

Mr. Chanda said the move to impeach a legitimately elected president is misplaced, ill-conceived and aimed at enriching a few people that have direct contacts to the world of the rich who have an interest in the country’s natural resources especially mineral wealth.

The Media Director has since appealed to Members of Parliament to pick a leaf from the electorate that understands the UPND’S ill intention as they have reportedly rejected its agenda to mortgage the country to a monopoly capital.