The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it finds the plans by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to commence the impeachment process of President Edgar Lungu laughable.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said it is surprising that the Opposition party should embark on that when the party (UPND) does not recognize President Lungu as the Head of State.
Speaking through a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda stated that whenever the UPND talks about their imaginary petition, they insist on not recognizing that Zambia has a legitimate President in Office.
He said the UPND has since its inception possessed the insatiable desire to overthrow all governments that have existed in its time.
Mr. Chanda added that the party is desperate to take the reins of power using the back door since its formation and cannot be assumed that the drive is motivated by the desire to serve the people but to own up to their creditors and their funders.
He noted that the recurrent call to unseat governments by the UPND whose establishment and operations has heavily benefitted from some mining conglomerate leaves have more questions than answers.
Mr. Chanda explained that the mining giants which once controlled mining operations in the country and later lost their hold when the Zambian government nationalized mining operations in 1973.
He said the conglomerates have never rested since in their quest to regain control of the mineral rights and is their agenda to advance through their allies and stooges on the African continent such as the UPND.
Mr. Chanda said the UPND financiers lost patience a long time ago which explains the party’s insatiable desire to take over power at every chance they imagine.
He further added that from the way they talk it is clear that the party is bankrolled in full and is failing to deliver as promised.
Mr. Chanda said the move to impeach a legitimately elected president is misplaced, ill-conceived and aimed at enriching a few people that have direct contacts to the world of the rich who have an interest in the country’s natural resources especially mineral wealth.
The Media Director has since appealed to Members of Parliament to pick a leaf from the electorate that understands the UPND’S ill intention as they have reportedly rejected its agenda to mortgage the country to a monopoly capital.
Upnd is full of useless dogs. How can u impeach a president u do not recognize at all.
The wrong CHANDA died ….
But God naena!?
May his soul rest in peace.
Nostradamus, never drag God into nonsense.
You are even being polite to call them dogs…Upnd are actually coacroches with personal agendas to fulfill. Hh has no clue on how to govern a country. Being rich with stolen money does not make one wise and capable to govern a country. Of late Hh sounds like a broken record…he has no message, he keeps repeating the same campaign message of 2008 elections…
ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani. i have always said it that UPND is under pressure to pay back to their financiers, the pay back period is long overdue, hence this impatience by HH to wait for 2021. HH is promising his supporters that he is going to form government before 2021, but how is he going to do that since the elections to choose the new government will be held in 2021. This means that HH and his outside financiers are scheming a hidden agenda to overthrow the current government and bring confusion in this country. We all know that UPND is heavily funded by the cartel outside the country on the condition that should they form government the cartel will be granted back the rights over our natural resources. HH intends to mortgage the country as way to pay back to this…
ONLY A TONGA MUST LEAD UPND says Sejani. Does it mean that what HH stole through privatization was not enough for him to want to mortgage our GOD given resources to his financiers? This man is a dangerous TONGA to have ever been born in Zambia. He must know that Zambia is not for sale to enrich himself further like he corruptly undervalued the mines for him to get the kickbacks from the mine purchasers. HH does not carry Zambia’s interest at heart he is just pretending. From the word go in his business dealings HH has never been honesty so how can he be honesty when he goes to the state house? it is a pie in the sky my fellow Zambians. Let us be united as one against HH and his outside cartel. HH A TICKING TIME BOMB TO ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND SECURITY
Meanwhile Raila Odinga has abandoned the neo-colonialists and opted to work with the people’s choice Kenyatta. Unlike kainde, he has realised these bloodthirsty manipulaters don’t have Kenya at heart. Shame on kainde!!!
The chap called Hh is devil posessed….he is never satisfied with the money he already stole from the zambians through privatization… He still still wants more….he had stolen the pension funds through the multiple so called Saturnia group of companies ….and yet the so called professors still support this criminal just because is their tribesman…shame!
Laughable indeed. How do you impeach the president who does not exist in your naked eyes. I find some madness of some sort in UPND – just how do you impeach a president who is not there for you. Talk of shadow boxing and witchcraft !!!
So ba UPND the story is simple – recognise the president and then impeach him/ her – this would make sense.
Disaster!
I think HH needs a brain surgery because in all truth and honesty, the man is certifiably insane. Has HH seen what mature politicians world over behave when rejected by the ballot? The latest is Kenya’s Odinga who in my view had even a solid reason to doubt the election results but has today openly and publicly recognised President Uhuru as a duly elected President of Kenya for the betterment of Kenyans. Others that lost and had reasons to reject results are Hillary Clinton but she humbly accepted the people’s verdict.
Now this hyena called HH is been wasting everyone time through useless attempts to meet outsiders. Is Zambia not a sovereign nation with able people to resolve it’s own challenges? HH, LEARN FROM THE BEST you twit.
Childish party with childish leaders leading childish supporters to childish stuff – UPND.
Steve Biko once said the greatest weapon in the hands of an oppressor is not his armies and arms but the mind of the oppressed……….HH and UPND are stooges of the west
UPND you’re confusing us you talking about dialogue on the other side you talking about impeachment of the president you don’t recognise. You full of jokes and no wonder they say UPND is an under 5 party. Which is Which?
And they want dialogue with President Lungu?