The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has extended the deadline for application for Tax Payer Identification Numbers (TPIN) from 31st March to 30th June 2018.

Only a total of 406,576 Taxpayer Identifications Numbers (TPINs) have been issued between January 2017 and February 2018.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said the measure has been taken to allow more taxpayers and bank account holders to register and avoid being inconvenienced.

Mr Sikalinda said the authority has also opened an office at the Lusaka Civic Centre and expanded the office at ministry of Lands in Lusaka as part of the decentralization and taking services closer to the people.

He said ZRA will soon further open new offices in selected shopping malls in Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe.

Meanwhile, the authority is further automating the online TPIN registration process which will allow taxpayers get their TPINs instantly upon application.

“We are already engaging with the Banks through Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) to give access to the banks on our TaxOnline portal. This will translate into bank doing actual TPIN registrations for their customers countrywide,” he said.

“The Authority wishes to advise all those that have obtained their TPINs to have them submitted to their respective banks. Under the Income Tax Act Section 45B, it is a legal requirement that every Bank Account Holder should have a Tax Payer Identification Number (TPIN). A TPIN is a unique identification that is useful to anyone currently or intends to deal with ZRA in future,” Mr Sikalinda said.

He added, “It is important to note that ZRA will not be deducting any amount from money deposited into people’s bank accounts and insinuated by sections of social media.”