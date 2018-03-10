Limulunga District Commissioner Litambo Ndombo says women should be celebrated because they play a vital role in the development of the country.

Speaking when he officiated at this year’s women’s day commemorations at Limulunga Day Secondary School, Mr Ndombo said women in rural areas contribute to food security through farming.

And speaking at the same function, Limulunga East Women Club Chairperson, Mundia Mulapani urged women to take up an active role in income generating activities to contribute to the development of the country.

Mrs. Mundia said when women are empowerment, many people benefit from their various initiatives.

During the celebrations, the Club donated various food staffs, a blanket and other necessities to a 100 years old woman of Limulunga from the profit of their businesses.

Meanwhile, an entrepreneur specialised in knitting doormats, Georgina Namakau said women should not look down on themselves.

Ms. Namakau who is a former inmate said she has continued to utilize the skills she acquired while in custody and is now able to raise revenue to sustain her livelihood.

She has since urged women to be financially independent and contribute to the well-being of their families and society.