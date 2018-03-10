Hip-hop artist Sampa the Great has won the 13th Australian Music prize for her debut album Birds and the Bee9.
Sampa, whose full name is Sampa Tembo, beat eight other shortlisted artists, including Paul Kelly and Jen Cloher, to take out the annual $30,000 prize for best Australian album of 2017.
Born in Zambia but now based in Sydney, Sampa said upon winning: “I didn’t see any of this in my periphery when coming to Australia.”
“BBEE9 came out of a point in my life that was very hard to navigate and to see soo much love come out of all that confusion is humbling. The time is now” she added
Previous winners of the prize are Indigenous hip-hop artists AB Original, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, and rock bands Augie March, the Drones and the Jezabels.
Prize judge Mikey Cahill described Sampa’s album as having “an openness to the future”, saying she was a poet “using hip hop and soul to connect and hit the ground gunning”.
More than 400 albums were eligible for the award this year, which was presented on Friday in Me. The other shortlisted albums were: Second of Spring by Beaches; Intimacy & Isolation by Darcy Baylis; Chrome Halo by HTMLflowers; Jen Cloher’s self-titled album; Wallflower by Jordan Rakei; TFCF by Liars; Life is Fine by Paul Kelly; and The Vampires Meet Lionel Loueke by the Vampires.
The prize has been running since 2005. It is voted on by a panel of music industry figures, journalists and other artists, and is funded by music licensing organisation PPCA.
(Source :The Guardian)
CONGRATS SAMPA…….
This is what am talking about… keep stealing and making the vaunerable poor and consigning then to their early graves whilst we keep working.
The realll Zambians are Zambians in the diasporaaaa. Genuine walealth, no taxxx payer fimo fimo, pure brain power!!!
Wakanda is diasporaaaa iifipubaaa is the people looking at government coffers!!!
Let’s go diaspora let’s show these id1ots!!!
This is great new Sampa. Keep it real and your music is seriously dope.
Actually she is Tonga from Chikankata area as her father was born there.
We don’t care you effing Tribalist!!!
What we see is Zambian… I tell you what I don’t see, it’s kainde cause he brought what’s in your head
Sampa the Great indeed. Well done young girl! That’s how much talent and potential we have in our people. If we can make it in almost every field internationally it only shows that lack of opportunity within our borders is what keeps us down.
Nicely put Nine Chale! Absolutely!
Congrats
Congratulations Sampa! There’s no limit to what you can achieve.
Congratulations young lady. Let your work and dignity speak for you. With so many politicians demeaning and detrimental to Zambia, you are one of the few upholding the name. Thanks again and more power to you.