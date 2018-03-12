Chief Munkonge of the Bemba people in Kasama says traditional leaders are very upset with President Edgar Lungu’s initiative to scrap off the tribe and origin of individuals on National Registration Cards (NRC).

Speaking from his palace when opposition UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba Sunday evening, the traditional leader said the suggestion is ill, unacceptable and will not work in Zambia.

He says origin of a person on their NRC is important as it gives traditional pride and identity to individuals.

The Chief reveals that he has spoken to about 15 other traditional leaders from the Province who have also refused the suggestion and have since planned to meet Republican President Lungu over the matter.

And Chief Munkonge says the traditional leader’s will refuse vehemently to give out traditional land to Government as that is against the their beliefs.

Chief Munkonge notes that manoeuvres to have traditional land taken over by Government will not succeed as it is also one way of getting into conflict with the traditional leadership.

He warned that government should consider otherwise getting land from the traditional leadership.

Meanwhile the Chief says his chiefdom has been denied development due to his relation with opposition UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

He claims government has not attended to his plight to electrify his chiefdom or indeed any development because of his relation with Mr. Mwamba.

The traditional leader complained that people of his area are also Zambians that need development like seen in other parts of the country.

He further claims his arrest and detention last year was at the instruction of President Lungu as the Head of State is the only one that has powers to can command Police to arrest any traditional leader.

The UPND Vice President visited the traditional leader and was accompanied by Secretary General Mr. Patrick Mucheleka among others.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Mwamba attended Mass at Kasama Cathedral Catholic Church before proceeding to join congregants at Radiant International Church.

At both Church gatherings, Dr. Mwamba called for peace and unity among members if the community and the nation in general.

He said the country needs peace for it to develop.