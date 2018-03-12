Acting President Davies Chama this morning led hundreds of youths in Lusaka commemorating the 2018 Youth Day at the Freedom Statue.

This year’s youth day celebration is being held under the theme “Leveraging opportunities for youth through Information and Communication Technologies”.

Mr. Chama, who is also Defense Minister, laid wreaths at the Freedom Statue in honour of the youths who died in the liberation struggle.

The Defense Minister, who represented President Edgar Lungu at the solemn wreath laying ceremony, arrived at the statue around 09hrs and was received by Cabinet ministers, service chiefs and Patriotic Front (PF) officials.

Mr. Chama later led service chiefs, diplomats accredited to Zambia and youth representatives in laying wreaths at the freedom statue after a gun salute.

The Zambia Army brass band played solemn music during the proceedings.

And Minister of Sports and Youth Development Moses Mawere says the government wants the youths of this country to use ICT responsibly for their own benefit.

Mr. Mawere, in interpreting this year’s theme, says youths should not misuse ICT instead they should use it to develop themselves.

And Member of Parliament for Mansa Central, Dr Chitalu Chilufya has donated 20 laptops valued at 100,000 to Mansa Central and Bahati Constituencies respectively.

The Minister who is in Mansa to commemorate this years Youth day with the young People of his constituency said that he would work to ensure that the youths of the area were top on his empowerment agenda which was in line with the Patriotic Front Government of His Excellency President Edgar C. Lungu to see to it that opportunities are created for young People in the nation through use of ICT.

He stated that for that reason, he was giving out 10 computers to Bahati Constituency and 10 to Mansa Central which would be used to open up business centres which would be another source of employment for the local youths.

He stated that this would provide an opportunity for many youths in the two constituencies to become computer literate and also tech-Savvy apart from the economic gains the Computers would provide through the business centres which would be opened.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province Minister, Hon. Nickson Chilangwa has stated that Government is alive to the challenges that the youths of Luapula Province are facing and that top of the agenda for government was to address Youth Unemployment. He stated that as a Province they were working on gains from the Luapula Expo to empower youths with tools for various business ventures.

He stated that one such gain was the partnership with Zambian breweries PLC which had donated a ratten machine to the youths who make rattan furniture to improve their business.

And the Luapula Province Minister has asked young People to desist from being used as tools of political violence. He stated that being insultious and disrespectful and violent would not provide the young People with the much needed jobs but would only deprive them of opportunities at gainful employment.