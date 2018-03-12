Zesco United coach Tenant Chembo has made three changes to the team that will face ASEC Mimosa this Sunday in their must-win 2018 CAF Champions League away clash in Abidjan.

Chembo has axed three regulars who include two veterans namely defender Dauti Musekwa and striker Jackson Mwanza.

Also axed is Enock Sabamukumana following a lacklustre start to the 2018 season by the highly rated Burundi international midfielder.

In the team is new boy striker Adams Zikiru who scored four goals on his competitive Zesco debut in a 7-0 home win over JKU of Zanzibar on February 21 during the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Zikiru is also set for his debut CAF Champions League trip after he was overlooked for the 0-0 first leg draw against JKU in Zanzibar on February 10.

Chembo has also named dead-ball specialist and defender Bornwell Silengo to his travelling party for the first time in 2018 continental action.

Silengo has yet to feature in the 2018 CAF Champions League but has scored three goals, all from free kicks in two 2018 Charity Shield games for Zesco.

Midfielder Misheck Chaila will also travel to Cote d’Ivoire after he was left out of last month’s trip to Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, Zesco head to Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday trailing 1-0 from the first leg match played on March 7 in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

A draw or defeat for them this Sunday in Abidjan will see Zesco relegated to next month’s last 32 of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa

Defenders: Bornwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba, David Owino, Marcel Kalonda, Fackson Kapumbu

Midfielders: Mwape Mwelwa, John Chingandu, Kondwani Mtonga, Mwape Mwelwa, Misheck Chaila, Anthony Akumu

Strikers: Jesse Were, Winston Kalengo, Lazarus Kambole, Adams Zikiru