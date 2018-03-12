Related Posts:
- HH meets Commonwealth Special Envoy Gambari, ready to start dialogue
- Commonwealth Special Envoy announces formation of steering committee for political dialogue
- HH complains to Commonwealth envoy that dialogue process has over delayed
- HH meets Commonwealth Secretary-General in London, recommits to political dialogue
- Zambians should be embarrassed for allowing Commonwealth to supervise the PF/UPND dialogue
Loading...
WE ARE NOT IGNORANT OF THEIR SCHEMES…..THIS NIGERIAN IS JUST A POOR PROXY…..DETAILS ARE IN WHO CONTROLS THE SO CALLED COMMONWEALTH…WE SHALL NEVER SELL OUR SOURS TO COMMONWEALTH …NEVER
Embarrassing..
Just to remind everyone here, it was Edgar Lungu, the PF president who met with Hon Patricia Scotland and agreed t dialogue to be facilitated by the Commonwealth. Can someone on this forum confirm that Edgar was again clueless as he usually is in agreeing to this dialogue?
we dont need Prof Gambari. Look at Kenya.
hh lost. and as long as he goes to polls with provinces 2021 he will lose again.
the opposition is weak because hh has personalised 3 provinces.
Let him let go. let his people mesh with others and provide alternative leadership
Fuuuck Kenya, bunch of idyots who can’t vote peacefully like Zambia.
Hibalwa, we are members of the the Commonwealth so go and redeem your soul
upnd has been privatised . and he is the CEO. no one talks .
Look at how many people within pf speak against pf and ecl… now, who is upnd can speak against upend and hh.
I can safely say ecl is soft on corruption. A very compromissed leader – not a very good leader. Now lets hear spaka lilo and jj criticize hh
Pilato is a staged asylum . spending money just to scandaise the country
Winter made good observation. Imagine this man at state house. who will speak in Zambia.
even bloggers will be sniffed like rats.