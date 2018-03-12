Philanthropy is a scam that allows the super rich to influence global affairs and gain political power with no consequences.
Capitalists use philanthropy as a tool that links charity, capitalism and development by investing in “fixing” complex historical problems in poor countries to expand privatization and their agenda being only limited by their own resources.
They intervene in public life but aren’t accountable to the public.
They are privately governed but publicly subsidized.
They reinforce the problem of plutocracy, the exercise of power derived from wealth.
NGOs and Foundations make it seem as if capitalism were the solution and not the cause of world problems especially the disparity between the poor and the rich.
Neoliberal practices are imported that ultimately harm locals who are pushed out of their own land or pay higher prices for public services.For example supposed philanthropic projects in Congo involving Bill Gates, Monsanto and Howard Buffet proved to be devastating as local farmers will be forced to use GMO seeds and fertilizers -only benefitting private companies a model that’s being replicated all over the world Will this kind of “charity “ fix the system that allowed capitalists to become so rich?
PF-MMD government is a scam.
Philanthropy is a scam! Africa/Asia has enough resources to sustain themselves and the world but the greed of man has lead to exploitation by Capitalists. It’s all about money.In the short term it seems great but in the long run its enslavement
I guess we can close all NGOs involved in Philanthropy so that everything they are doing can be done by the “capable” PF Govt.
While some of them have ulterior motives, there are many who are genuinely out there to help. In any case were would not need them if our Political Leaders were not busy stealing public funds as opposed to spending money equitably.
Africa has enough resources to the extent we would not need these Orgnanisationn that advance their Sponsors’ agenda. But because our Leaders are THE BIGGEST SCAMS they will continue to exploit us in the name of Philanthropy.
We have a situation where a Politician, who is not doing anything significant for the people has 2 Landcruisers that cost taxpayers more than K2 Million yet a Police Station has only a single…