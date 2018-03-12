Philanthropy is a scam that allows the super rich to influence global affairs and gain political power with no consequences.

Capitalists use philanthropy as a tool that links charity, capitalism and development by investing in “fixing” complex historical problems in poor countries to expand privatization and their agenda being only limited by their own resources.

They intervene in public life but aren’t accountable to the public.

They are privately governed but publicly subsidized.

They reinforce the problem of plutocracy, the exercise of power derived from wealth.

NGOs and Foundations make it seem as if capitalism were the solution and not the cause of world problems especially the disparity between the poor and the rich.

Neoliberal practices are imported that ultimately harm locals who are pushed out of their own land or pay higher prices for public services.For example supposed philanthropic projects in Congo involving Bill Gates, Monsanto and Howard Buffet proved to be devastating as local farmers will be forced to use GMO seeds and fertilizers -only benefitting private companies a model that’s being replicated all over the world Will this kind of “charity “ fix the system that allowed capitalists to become so rich?