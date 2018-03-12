Kampamba Chintu has bounced back to the Chipolopolo technical bench.

Chintu returns to the Zambia bench exactly a year after he was dropped from Wedson’s backroom staff.

The 2012 AFCON winner and ex- Kabwe Warriors defender and coach takes the place of Green Eagles Aggrey Chiynagi who has left the bench as first assistant.

Also out is physical trainer Milos Buzjic.

But second assistant Beston Chambeshi has been retained.

Chintu is currently assistant coach at Power Dynamos.

And Chintu joined the Zambia bench on Monday when the team entered camp in Lusaka ahead of next week’s hosting of the four-nation tournament at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola from March 22-25.

“I have worked with Chintu before and I think he is an asset,” Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda said after Monday morning training in Lusaka.

“He is a good guy and I think he makes it easy because he is self-motivated when he is doing his job.

“He has been there with the national team before with my predecessors.”

Chintu was first appointed to the Zambia bench by ex-coach Herve Renard in 2013.