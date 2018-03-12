By Field Ruwe
The young heart has lulled; yet so bravely
Rest! Chanda the brave one, rest! Thy country doth bow
Her lonely heart cheers; as we mourn thee
Deeds so daring thou hast done
War you raged; soul you bore
Loved you were; despised you were
Whipped and bound; yet so steadfast
To be heroic is to be courageous
To be courageous is to pay the hero’s price
Troubled no more; a monument now
You’ve met your most fate;
To be an ally of God!
And never to be forgotten
Rest! Chanda, rest!
Good one field
We haven’t had those thought provoking articles from you in a while
What is he going to write about now Sata is gone? These fooools have their own selfish agendas..
That sounds so close to quantrains I have prepared for Field Ruwe.
Not my hero he made me hate ZNBC and MMD so please let’s not lie. He never was a Zambian hero. The best I can say is may and I repeat may his soul rest in peace. Remember the word,(may).
These people have no shame at all..I have no respect for them DEAD OR ALIVE (Including you Field Ruwe), if my friend was doing something unprofessional I would pull them to one side and have a word. What Chanda Chimbwi was producing about Sata may have been right but was very biased and very unprofessional that he had to run away when PF won the election.
“To be courageous is to pay the hero’s price” states Field Ruwe …utter nonsense, there was nothing courageous about what Chimbwi was doing given that he was funded by taxpayers and misusing State Media to discredit a taxpayer. Just another naive fooooool who was used by Politicians for their gain.
just another dead dog
Field Ruwe decides to show his head….your friend was producing nonsense for RB like you were doing on here when old man Sata was President, at least under Sata there was leadership now there is no leadership just koswes and monkeys running the show stealing with impunity.
Field Ruwe stick your poem where the sun dont….