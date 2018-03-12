By Field Ruwe

The young heart has lulled; yet so bravely

Rest! Chanda the brave one, rest! Thy country doth bow

Her lonely heart cheers; as we mourn thee

Deeds so daring thou hast done

War you raged; soul you bore

Loved you were; despised you were

Whipped and bound; yet so steadfast

To be heroic is to be courageous

To be courageous is to pay the hero’s price

Troubled no more; a monument now

You’ve met your most fate;

To be an ally of God!

And never to be forgotten

Rest! Chanda, rest!