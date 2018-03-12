Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says Africa is looking at how Zambia will reciprocate following the reconciliation between Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenya’s president and opposition leader have promised to begin a process of reconciliation following last year’s bitterly contested election.

Mr. Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga called each other “brothers” during a surprise joint TV address.

Mr. Cheembe tells QTV News via telephone that the two Kenyan leaders have not waited upon external forces for them to consider reconciling as brothers saying Zambia should emulate that bold decision exhibited by the two Kenyan leaders.

He is also hopeful that the dialogue process that is spearhead by Commonwealth Special Envoy Professor Ibrahim Gambari will bring positive change in the country.

He says there is need for all stakeholders to support this process as it is wholly owned by Zambians.