Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini says it is important that young people in the country become active participants in the operations of Parliament.

Dr. Matibini said the focus should be on young people as they are the leaders of today and tomorrow.

The Speaker said this in a speech read on his behalf by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zambia Vice President Mwansa Mbulakuluma during the commemoration of the Commonwealth day at Parliament buildings in Lusaka today under the theme ‘towards a common future’.

Dr. Matibini stated that the Commonwealth day serves to promote commonwealth core values and democracy.

He said since 1977 the Commonwealth Day brings together commonwealth member countries to unite in an effort to promote global issues, international cooperation and the Commonwealth’s work to better the lives of over 2 billion people in its 53 member countries the majority of which were once under British rule.

Dr. Matibini explained that the commemoration is also important for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Zambia Branch as it uses the event to focus on young people through debates, poems and drama.

He appealed to young people to share ideas on how beat the Commonwealth can positively shape the future of the country.

And In her message, Queen of England Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the second said all members of the Commonwealth have reason to give thanks for numerous ways as lives are enriched by learning from others.

She noted that it is through exchange of ideas and looking at life from other perspectives that people grow and learn to work collaboratively.

Queen Elizabeth added that, there is special value in insights gained through commonwealth connection shared inheritance to help overcome differences so that diversity is a cause for celebration rather than division for all members.

Zambia has today joined 53 countries around the World in commemorating the Commonwealth Day which is celebrated every second Monday of March.