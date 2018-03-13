Mufumbwe United Party for National Development (UPND) District Party Secretary Kelvin Mahipu has commended the Patriotic Front (PF) members for the tolerance exhibited during this year’s youth day celebrations.

Mr. Mahipu said the act of tolerance and brotherhood shown between the two political parties in the district should be encouraged adding that, politics of violence has never developed a country anywhere in the world.

He urged all political parties in the country to fight each other through party ideologies and not violence.

And PF North-Western Provincial Youth Vice Chairperson Herod Zholomi has described the move by UPND members to take part in the commemoration of this year’s youth day as progressive.

Mr. Zholomi said it is important for people to put aside their political affiliation and participate in events such as youth day and women day celebrations as they can be opportunities for peace building and developmental discussions.

He encouraged the UPND members in the district to ensure that they participate in all future events.

The duo was speaking to ZANIS in Mufumbwe yesterday after the commemoration of this year’s youth day.