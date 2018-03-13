Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska has implored youths in the country to use social media platforms to promote patriotism and good morals in the country.

Dr. Msiska said if the social media is used correctly it has the power to transform and change the mindset of the general public.

He has however appealed to the youths to refrain from using social media to trade lies and insults.

The Secretary to the Cabinet said this in an interview with journalists shortly after giving a motivation talk to University of Lusaka students.

He wondered why some people only want to use social media to attack government than using it to motivate and encourage the civil service to serve the public better.

Dr. Msiska urged young people to emulate countries like Singapore where social media is used to promote good values and work ethics among the citizenry.

And Dr. Msiska stated that there is need for mindset transformation if Zambia is to be ranked among the cleanest countries.

He said it is unfortunate that people prefer not to dump litter in the bins when the local authority has placed them in strategic points.

Dr. Msiska noted that most of the bins are empty despite the city being filthy with garbage.

He said people in the country have skills and talents which can help to transform Zambia if well utilized.

