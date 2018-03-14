National Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has stormed out of the interrogation room at the Anti Corruption Commission where he was summoned for questioning.

And the ACC has recorded a warn and caution statement from Mr Kambwili.

Speaking to Journalists after storming out of the interrogation room, Mr. Kambwili said he is a diabetic patient and could not stay any longer at the ACC.

Mr. Kambwili says the ACC finished questioning him around 12hours wondering why he was being kept longer without eating, hence his decision to leave.

Meanwhile, ACC Corporate Affairs Manager Jonathan Siame says the commission is disappointed with Mr. Kambwili’s conduct.

Mr. Siame says the Roan Lawmaker could have found other means of excusing himself from the meeting instead of storming out.

He says Mr. Kambwili was being questioned in relation to ongoing corruption investigations without giving further details.