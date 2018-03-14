National Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has stormed out of the interrogation room at the Anti Corruption Commission where he was summoned for questioning.
And the ACC has recorded a warn and caution statement from Mr Kambwili.
Speaking to Journalists after storming out of the interrogation room, Mr. Kambwili said he is a diabetic patient and could not stay any longer at the ACC.
Mr. Kambwili says the ACC finished questioning him around 12hours wondering why he was being kept longer without eating, hence his decision to leave.
Meanwhile, ACC Corporate Affairs Manager Jonathan Siame says the commission is disappointed with Mr. Kambwili’s conduct.
Mr. Siame says the Roan Lawmaker could have found other means of excusing himself from the meeting instead of storming out.
He says Mr. Kambwili was being questioned in relation to ongoing corruption investigations without giving further details.
The storming out is of no consequence, what follows a warn and caution is an arrest. So they’ll now seize him by the balls then he’ll squeal like a pig. Why does Kambwili walk like that? At first I used to suspect that he had just undergone an MC, now it seems he went for enlargement. And why go with a horde of cadres to cause confusion at ACC offices?
He told you he’s diabetic, why keep him the whole day
This is laughable from January last year still looking for a case to charge kambwili. It’s like people at ACC are being paid for doing nothing. 2021 is not far to ve the ACC disband
If you are difficult with the law, the law always has an upper hand and various tools at its disposal.
Nomba imwe ba Consultant, how are you going to consult to Musenge with diabetes such a poor state of health.? Can we put such an unhealthy person in state house? Do we vote for a national funeral? I don’t think so.