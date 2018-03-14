Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 30-member team for next week’s four-nation tournament that Zambia will host at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

And FAZ has changed the tournament dates from March 22-25 to March 21-24 due to administrative reasons.

Nyirenda has dropped eight players who include Green Buffaloes striker Youremember Banda and Power Dynamos’ Alex Ng’onga who is still recovering from an injury he sustained on 2018 CHAN duty in Morocco in January.

Others dropped are Lusaka Dynamos midfielder Cletus Chama, Zesco United’s Lameck Banda and Power defender Allan Kamwanga Jnr.

New call-up and Nkwazi defender Kedson Kamanga has also been dropped.

Meanwhile, Zambia will face Zimbabwe in the first semi-final doubleheader at 13h00 while South Africa and Angola meet at 15h00 on March 21.

The winners will meet in the final at 15h00 on March 24, but before then, the semifinal losers will meet at 13h00 in a third and fourth play-off.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Moses Mapulanga (Nkana)

Defenders: Bornwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala, Simon Silwimba (all Zesco United), Jimmy Nakena, Ziyo Tembo (both Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa, Ngosa Nsunzu (both Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), John Mwangeni (Nkana)

Midfielders: Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Misheck Chaila, John Chingandu (both Zesco United), Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Charles Zulu, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco), Enock Mwepu (Liefering, Austria), Emmanuel Banda(KV Oostende, Belgium), Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa) Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Strikers: Chanda Mushili, Brian Mwila(both Buildcon), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lazarus Kambole (Zesco United), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow 2,Russia)