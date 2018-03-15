Pupils at Myooye Secondary School in Mumbwa district of Central Province have been spending nights in classrooms due to lack of dormitories at the learning institution.

However, Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe has said government is committed to addressing the challenges facing the pupils that are a result of years of neglect.

Speaking when he conducted an impromptu visit to the school this afternoon, Mr Kabwe said challenges facing the school need urgent attention and assistance from partners.

“We have seen the challenges that the boys and girls are going through, as government we won’t allow it to continue, the good part is that Central Province is part of the World Bank school project and this school will be given priority,” he said

He added ” I think as leaders especially those elected like Members of Parliament even as they sit in parliament should know that they have a responsibility to work for the people who put them in office. This area has had MPs and Ministers it is sad that upto now no amount of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has ever been allocated towards improving the infrastructure at this school which has existed even before independence.

He urged the pupils to work hard and not be discouraged by the existing poor conditions which has made learning very difficult

“His Excellency, President Lungu knows that education is the best equalizer that is why I want to assure you all that before the end of this year I will be back with my colleagues from the Ministry of General Education to attend to your needs,” Mr Kabwe said.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary instructed the two District Commissioners from Mumbwa and Shibuyunji who accompanied him to ensure that the 100 bags of cement that the school requested for towards the completion of a staff house is delivered by Friday this week.