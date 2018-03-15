Villagers from Mwense Village in Samfya district mobilised themselves after police arrested 11 fishermen and attacked Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Offices where they broke window panes.

Police in Samfya apprehended 11 fishermen of Mwense village in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu’s chiefdom for illegal fishing and being in possession of fish during the fishing ban period.

Disclosing the matter to ZANIS in Mansa today, Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi says the 11 suspects were apprehended on 12th March 2018 during a routine patrol conducted by a joint team of police and fisheries officers.

The Luapula Province Police Commission revealed that no officer was hurt in the process and the situation has since normalized and police have continued monitoring the situation.

The 11 have since been charged with being in possession with fish during the fish ban contrary to section 18, Cap 200 of the Fisheries Act.