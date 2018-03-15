Youth platform looks to host two unparalleled music festivals in iconic Woodlands Stadium.

During the last weekend of April, Vodafone JUMP is set to rock Lusaka with the best music in two back-to-back events under the theme “All out for our own,” across the mainstream hip-hop and gospel genres at the iconic Woodlands Stadium.

The events, aimed at celebrating local and home-grown talent seek to sell-out and fill up the Woodlands stadium with a capacity of 15,000 – an undertaking only international artistes have thus far been able to accomplish.

After weeks of teasing, JUMP recently unveiled the crème de la crème of Zambia’s hip-hop community, Chefy 187 and Slap Dee, as the headline acts for the first day of the two day music extravaganza.

JUMP Regional Manager for Southern Africa, Mutale Kapaso said “We are looking to create an unparalleled music experience that celebrates the immense talent we have in Zambia. JUMP has long been a champion of promoting quality music to place Zambia on the entertainment map in the region and we are excited to host these two events.”

“Chefy 187 and Slap Dee are two mega stars who have made an indelible imprint in the corridors of Zambian hip-hop. An event of this magnitude is sure to cement their place in the annals of music history and Vodafone JUMP is excited to be a key orchestrator of their national and regional success,” she added.

Historically, Chefy 187 and Slap Dee have represented opposite sides of the hip-hop continuum polarizing fans across Lusaka and the Copperbelt. The “All Out for Our Own” hip-hop concert will be the first time the two stars collaborate highlighting the significance of the event.

In the next few weeks, Vodafone JUMP will unveil the headline acts for the gospel version of the event, keeping eager followers at the edge of their seats.