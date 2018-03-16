A 20 year old woman of Zambezi district has died after being attacked by a crocodile along Makondo River whilst fishing.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said the body of Mijet Mapeni of Chakujimbula village in Chieftainess Nyakuleng’a’s area was found floating and trapped by the trees about ten meters away from where she was caught from.

Mr Namachila told ZANIS in Solwezi that Mijet’s body which was in a decomposed state has since been retrieved and buried because no foul play was suspected.

Meanwhile, another 20 year old female is nursing injuries she sustained after a crocodile attack along Lunuyi stream in Dipalata area in Zambezi district.

Mr Namachila named the survivor as Marjory Njapau of Kadiombo village in Chieftainess Nyakuleng’a’s area who was attacked by the reptile when she went to take a bath.

He said Marjory survived with multiple body injuries and is admitted to Zambezi district hospital adding that her condition is reportedly to be stable.