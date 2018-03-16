

The Zambia National Education Coalition has revealed that over 800,000 children are out of school across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Community Action for Out of School Children Project commissioned by the Zambia Open Community School, ZANEC Chairperson Kabika Kakunta said it is painful to note that the country has over 800, 000 children who are out of school.

Mr Kakunta said the project launched brings new hope for out of school children.

He has called upon the ZANEC member organisations that will be successfully awarded resources to implement the project and to carry out the planned activities in an exemplary manner that will allow for results.

Mr Kakunta also urged the member organisations to ensure prudent use and accountability for all resources to be provided in the course of implementation.

He said it is hopeful that this strategy that ZOCS has undertaken will result in a reduction of the number of out of school children.