As a scientist and an academician, I feel duty bound to write on the captioned subject. I have Lectured at University of Zambia and Apex Medical Universities. Having been grounded in real hands on world class Research and having worked with several scientists in Europe and USA, I feel it’s an insult to call some individuals in Zambia as Professors. I am so ashamed when I look at credentials of some academicians in Zambia who have been awarded professorial positions and this cuts across private universities and GRZ Universities such UNZA, CBU, UNILAS, CAVENDISH and ZICAS etc.

I know some academic enemies of progress will be saying Larry niwa ka lijo, to be honest I may be even more qualified than some of these individuals you call Professors. As for me, I would rather earn my professorship on merit, that’s why I made sure for all my five academic degrees I had to go for full time class and sit for exams at the universities and no free bees, because this is more fulfilling than buying your way to be awarded a title.

Most of these Professors in Zambia have the highest qualification as Masters, and may have never even been readers or associate professors and out of the blues you will just hear that so and so is now a full professor at CBU school of medicine or at Unza school Business Studies etc. Ask them how many scientific publications they have made as first authors in a high impact factor journal? Nothing! Ask them if they have authored any text book? Nothing! Listen I am not talking about Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia Journal or The Zambia Journal of Medicine Publications, or some crazy Indian journals No!! I am talking about Journals such as Lancet, Elsevier, Angewandte etc.

WHAT ARE THE MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS FOR ONE TO BE A PROFESSOR

1. He/ She must have PhD doctorate Qualification

2. A minimum 15 to 20 Publications in high impact factor international Journals

3. Academic Teaching and Research Experience not less than 15 years

4. Authored an Academic Textbook in a field of their expertise

The big question is, do these professors meet the minimum requirements? Google or ask them about their academic credentials and profile?

Let me know your opinion.

Larry L Mweetwa, PhD Student