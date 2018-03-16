The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has condemned in the strongest terms the harassment of journalists from public media houses at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) press briefing this morning.

Journalists from public media institutions like the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail newspapers were on Thursday chased from the press briefing which was held on Lewanika close, off Brentwood drive in Kabulonga on claims that they only publish negative stories about the NDC.

ZNBC journalists Brian Mwale was among those verbally harassed and sent out of the press briefing by the NDC sympathizers.

According to MISA Zambia investigations, all public media journalists were chased from covering the briefing based on the aforementioned claims.

“We would like to condemn this act in the strongest terms as it is an infringement on media freedoms and rights.

Further, it is vital to note that if the NDC is aggrieved as regards media conduct, it should direct such complaints to the rights stakeholders and not harass reporters. Such acts are meant to intimidate the media and obstruct them from news and information gathering during their line of duty,” said MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale.

Ms. Mwale added, “MISA Zambia however wishes to commend the police who were present at the briefing for protecting the public media from physical harassment by NDC youths. MISA Zambia therefore appeals to political parties and members of the public to desist from harassing the media as they carry out their duties.”