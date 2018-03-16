

Patriotic Front youths in Kitwe say they are happy with the progress made in the process of ensuring that they commence mining activities at the Copper sludge dumpsite commonly known as the black mountain in Kitwe following the handover of 10 per cent of the facility to the youths by government.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, PF Kitwe District youth Chairman Mukudzo Kaboba said the process is progressing well and the youths are waiting patiently because they want to operate in an orderly and safe environment that will also be monitored by the Mine Safety department.

Mr Kaboba added that the youths were in the process of forming cooperatives through which they will operate under.

He further stated that the Mines Safety Department was also on course on working on the modalities to ensure safety of the miners when the mining operations begin.

He said the youths were eager to begin mining operations so that they begin earning an income for them to start supporting their families.

And Mr. Kaboba has stated that youths are also looking forward to a government authority to allow them to begin operations at the copper sludge dumpsites in Mufulira, Chingola and Luanshya.

Recently, Government handed over 10 per cent of the black mountain to the youths and the small scale miners popularly known as Jerabos to begin mining activities.

The mining activities have not yet commenced as government under the Ministry of Mines is still working on modalities to legalize the mining activities and to also ensure the safety of the miners.