Pictures of the week

Youth Day parade commander Kabulonga boys pupil Castor Chama.
Various groups of youth spotted at Lusaka Freedom statue.
Chaplaincy team
Opposition National Revolution Party President Dr Cosmo Mumba and his family.
Service chiefs laying wreaths
Youth representatives Wezi Siwale and Akapelwa Muyangwa
Part of diplomats accredited to Zambia laying wreaths.
Gun salute to the departed youth
Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) Assistant Administrative Officer Angela Chikwete (l) distributes fliers to the audience at a road show event during the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day in Mongu
CCPC Western Province Organizing Committee Chairperson Margaret Mutambo (c) sensitizes the shop owner (r) as CCPC Western Province Economist Bravo Muchuu (l) looks on during the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day in Mongu
Kas-Nalu (l) and her dancers performing during the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day in Mongu
Acting President Defense Minister Davies Chama with service chiefs at Lusaka Freedom Statue.
Acting President Defense Minister Davies Chama laying wreaths.
-Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda and USA Ambassador to Zambia Denial Foote cutting the to officially handover and official opening of the Viroload Lab Machine (Molecular Biology Laboratory) at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital

