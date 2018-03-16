President Edgar Lungu State of the Nation address in Pictures

9
Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba chats with Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Siachoba Shortly after the President Edgar Lungu State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
Cabinet Ministers following the proceeding Shortly before President Edgar Lungu State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets UPND Member of Parliament Elijah Muchima whilst UPND Kalabo central Member of Parliament Chinga Miyutu looks on shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with UPND Members of Parliament shortly after the President State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets UPND Member of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwani shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with UPND Members of Parliament shortly after the President State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with UPND Members of Parliament shortly after the President State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima confers with His Excellency President Edgar Lungu whilst other Ministers looks on shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets Minister of Chiefs Lowrance Sichalwe shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with cabinet Ministers shortly after the President State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with cabinet Ministers shortly after the President State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu greets Minister of National Planning Alexandra Chiteme shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu greets Mr Cornelius Mweetwa Choma UPND member of Parliament after the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu greets Mr JACK MWIIMBU MONZE UPND member of Parliament after the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu greets PF members of Parliament after the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu and Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibeni enters Chambers at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu and Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibeni enters Chambers at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu arrive in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu delivers his speech during the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibeni (r) First Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Mugala and Mines Minister Richard Musukwa following the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu address in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu address in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
Dora Siliya minister of Infornation and Broadcasting in Parliament with UPND members of Parliament
President Edgar Lungu delivers his speech during the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu delivers his speech during the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
  1. Interesting! MPs who were, not long ago boycotting the President’s national addresses today are wearing plastic smiles when shaking hands with him

    • Well, all is said and done, but more and more questions remain unanswered, there is need for regular press cons to attempt to answer these many questions Mr. President.

  3. Well, all is said and done, but more and more questions remain unanswered, there is need for regular press cons to attempt to answer these many questions Mr. President.

  6. ” ….with his dogs…”
    You PF people must be very dull.There is a very good likelihood that you PF will start jumping from your boat after watching it capsize as you cheer on.These are not dogs baba first they are your fellow human beings,and please grow up

  7. From the smiles, Cornelius Mweetwa will be the easiest to poach. Douglas Siyakalima, very uncompromising, they cant even try

