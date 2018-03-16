Zanaco’s hour of reckoning has arrived when they face Mbabane Swallows on Saturday in Swaziland in their 2018 CAF Champions League pre-group stage clash.

Bruised Zanaco head to Swaziland battling to redeem themselves after losing 2-1 at home to Swallows on March 7 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

That result has left Zanaco needing to beat Swallows 2-0 away at Somhlolo Stadium.

“Everyone is looking good, we have work on the mistakes we made in the first leg and hope to get the result that we need to go to the group stage,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.

It also hasn’t been a great last fortnight for Zanaco since they beat Gambia Armed FC on February 24 away in Banjul to advance to this stage 6-1 on aggregate.

Since then, Zanaco have lost their last two competitive games after earlier losing 2-1 to Nkana in the 2018 Charity Shield semifinals on March 1 at Nkoloma before Swallows downed them at the same venue six days later.

Meanwhile, Numba has been boosted by the return of defensive stalwart Ziyo Tembo who missed the Swallows loss due to injury.

Numba has also made some changes to the team, dropping veteran midfielder Isaac Chansa and replacing him with Richard Kasonde.

Striker Felix Nyaende, who missed a stoppage time penalty that would have handed Zanaco a lifeline equalizer, has been dropped and replaced by Chitiya Mususu who will be making his CAF Champions League debut since his January transfer from Napsa Stars.