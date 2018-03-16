President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern at the high levels of alcohol and substance abuse among the youths.
President Lungu observed that the abuse of alcohol has contributed to moral decay among the young people.
He said lack of inactivity is leading youths to indulge in substance abuse.
However, President Lungu has revealed that government is making steady progress in strengthening the enforcement of the relevant laws and regulations so as to curb alcohol and substance abuse.
The Head of State said this when He addressed the second meeting of the second session of the twelfth National Assembly, on the progress made in the application of national values and principles.
President Lungu told the house that government has intensified the implementation of youth empowerment programmes aimed at equipping the youths with skills, equipment and start up capital for income generating activities.
He also disclosed that last year 2,667 youths street vendors were empowered with loans while an additional 1,000 youths were empowered with motorised cargo tricycles.
And commenting on the sporting fraternity, President Lungu says government is implementing the anti doping programme.
President Lungu said the programme is aimed at sensitizing athletes, sports administrators, coaches, physical education teachers and youths against the dangers of taking performance enhancing substance.
He disclosed that 5,400 individuals have been trained so far in five provinces.
Commenting on child marriage, The Head of State said government said is in a process of implementing a five year national strategy on ending child marriage.
He explained that the national strategy is aimed at achieving 40 percent reduction of child marriages by 2021.
President Lungu said the strategy also highlights the causes and consequences of harmful traditional practices that encourage early marriages.
The President said government is working with traditional leaders as they are the custodians of customs and traditions.
He noted that 80 chiefs and 84 headmen have been oriented on the harmful effects of early marriages and teenage pregnancies in 2017.
President Lungu maintained that traditional leaders are important players in ending child marriages.
Alcohol abuse is a serious public health problem. To deter youth from drinking make alcohol more expensive thru an alcohol tax( money that should then go to the health sector), close bars earlier than the normal time, no alcohol to be sold after 17hrs on Sundays for example,enforce strict drinking and driving laws, most importantly stop stealing the youths future by getting the country into unnecessary debt and give youth hope for a better Zambia
Hahahahahahah look who’s talking
Lungu you are the number 1 alcohol abuser plus you are also kawalala…Uubomba mwibala alya mwibala
Best joke of the day from a known alcoholic
Lazy Lungu is trying hard to distract with jokes after leaked dossier!!
You could also have a loan program in agriculture rather than just in trading. The markets can’t accommodate chalo conse
President Lungu shocked with high level of alcohol abuse…(Mr President the people might be fed up of things and this is there way of expressing their anger, You will well relate to them sir!, You have important things to do don;t you sir?).
ECL should be instrumental in curbing the debilitating alcoholism that has taken over Zambian culture by quitting alcohol himself and establishing rehabilitation centers for Youth alcoholics that will also train them in trade skills
you mean he was shocked that he abuses alcohol?
But Lungu is a comedian. Most drunks are comedians.
Had it not been for his corruption, incompetence, and deception, his jokes would have been funny.
However, Zambians can put this right in 2021.
Let him tell these jokes from the comfort of his jail cell. We can then laugh together.
What of alcohol abuse among the leaders of the country?
Yah! nikudala since I saw ICHIKALE…it looks so delicious. I am thirsty
you should ask yourself what are the causes of this abuse. 98% cause is frustration. Nothing is working for as GRZ has no solution. A few people that are corrupt have obstructed so much that the youth think life is fruitless. Its not a Joke, PF is too corrupt and people are tired. We wont mind having HH as the next president and if he also pusas we will change till we find the best to redeem Zambia.
I don’t know why I find the headline funny..lol
Its a typing error…that will be retracted
Really laughable…
I’m also shocked that he and his team spent 17Million Kwacha on useless things!!
Spent on booze
Does he really mean it? Where did he get the cojones to say this???
The lazy man spent almost 7 days AWOL drinking last week
THIS ADDRESS TO PARLIAMENT IS A PLOY TO DIVERT ATTENTION FROM THE ISSUE OF HIS FRAUDULENT NATIONALITY AND FROM THE LEAKED INFORMATION ON HIS EXTRAVANGANCY AND RECKLESS MISUSE OF NATIONAL RESOURCES.
IN FUTURE IF HE GOES TO ADDRESS PARLIAMENT HE SHOULD ALSO BE MADE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS FROM MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT.
Boi come and see who is shocked,usatiuza maloza
The pot calling the kettle black!! This chap drinks like a fish, he must the speck in the eyes of the youth and is blind to the log in his own! What a joker and an embarrassment of a president. Not inspiring at all. This is a leader no one would want to be because he is a very bad example.
The new President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has travelled to Botswana, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique (today). The Zambian President Edgar Lungu had to travel to South Africa to meet CR! That must say something about where Lungu is slotted in SA’s the “pecking order” of leaders in the region!