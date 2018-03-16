Nkana striker and Captain Walter Bwalya has declared that they will not disappoint in Saturday’s must-win 2018 CAF Confederation Cup first round, final leg home tie at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Nkana host CR Belouizdad of Algeria on the back of a 3-0 away loss on March 6 in Algiers.

That defeat left Nkana on the brink of an early elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup that they entered in the first round after enjoying a preliminary stage bye in February.

Nkana must now beat Belouizdad 4-0 to cause a dramatic upset and advance to next month’s pregroup stage.

“We are more than 100 percent ready because this game is very important for us. It is a must win we want to make everyone happy,” Bwalya said.

“We are down 3-0 and it was only the first half we are playing the second half now. And in the same way the Algerians have scored three goals, we are also able to score three goals at home.”

Meanwhile, Bwalya returns to action against Belouizdad after a week-long lay-off following a knee injury he sustained in the first leg defeat.

Furthermore, Nkana come into the match beaming with confidence after beating Zesco United 4-3 on March 10 in the 2018 Charity Shield final that came just 48 hours after landing from Algeria.