Government has embarked on a training of 51 Solar Milling plant operators under the Presidential Initiative in central province.

The 51 trainees who are attending the training are from the host District Mkushi, Luano and Serenje.

The participants are a combination of three representatives from 17 co-operatives respectively.

In his opening remarks, Mkushi District Commissioner Luka Mwamba said this was an important event as it would herald the start of a new chapter in the operations of beneficiary co-operatives.

He said this would enable co-operatives to add value to their maize, sorghum and millet and selling at a higher price.

Mr. Mwamba explained that this will increase and broaden the income base of beneficiary co-operative societies which relied on selling raw materials.

“The presidential solar milling plants initiative exemplifies the President of Zambia and government’s resolve to economically empower co-operatives and simultaneously members of co-operatives”, he said.

He implored the trainees to take the training seriously so they can be equipped with the technical know-how required to operate solar milling plants.