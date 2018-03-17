Lusaka Lawyer Eddie Mwitwa is in line to take over from Linda Kasonde as President of the Law Association of Zambia.

Mr. Mwitwa is the only Lawyer whose nomination was received by the Electoral Committee ahead of the forth coming LAZ elections.

The election will be held on 7th April, 2018 at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Livingstone.

Until now, Mr Mwitwa was the organisation’s Vice President.

Linda Kasonde, the Association’s first ever first female President has served her full two year term.

She was elected President after beating her fellow contenders Sydney Chisanga and Kafula Mwiche in April 2016.