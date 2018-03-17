Lusaka Lawyer Eddie Mwitwa is in line to take over from Linda Kasonde as President of the Law Association of Zambia.
Mr. Mwitwa is the only Lawyer whose nomination was received by the Electoral Committee ahead of the forth coming LAZ elections.
The election will be held on 7th April, 2018 at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Livingstone.
Until now, Mr Mwitwa was the organisation’s Vice President.
Linda Kasonde, the Association’s first ever first female President has served her full two year term.
She was elected President after beating her fellow contenders Sydney Chisanga and Kafula Mwiche in April 2016.
The indictment on LAZ is how to reconcile it’s dual roles of being the fraternal association and regulator of lawyers. There’s definitely a conflict of interests as those members perceived to be against any serving committee will be threatened with disciplinary action. This tends to stifle any dissent. LAZ must just remain with its regulatory function, lawyers must found another body to serve their interests