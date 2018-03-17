The Zambia Police Command has been urged to establish their presence in all the chiefdoms across the country in order to fight Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama says having the police existence in all the 288 chiefdoms will ease the burden that victims of GBV go through to report the cases.

Dr.Malama told ZANIS yesterday that some rural areas in his constituency cover over 60 kilometers to reach the police post to report GBV cases.

“it is sad that some people in these rural areas we come from walk 60 kilometers to find the police post and report .We have the 18 and 19 years young girls who are being beaten every day by their spouse but have no money to cover such a long distance to report the matter,”.

He pointed out that traditional leaders in Kanchibiya constituency have remained resolute to ending early marriages and fighting GBV in their chiefdoms.

The Parliamentarian hailed President Lungu for highlighting GBV fight in his address to Parliament today, stating other the President’s speech was timely towards the elimination of GBV in the country.

Dr.Malama further called on both the ruling and opposition political parties to put their differences aside and shoulder the responsibility of eradicating Gender Based Violence which draws back the country’s social and economic development.