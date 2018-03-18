Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has challenged the opposition political parties in the Southern Province to stop politicking but to instead focus on development.

Speaking in Choma last night during a district PF fundraising dinner dance, Mr. Mwila said there is no time for politicking because government is now preoccupied with delivering development to the country.

He said government has devised robust strategies that are aimed at strengthening the economy so as to improve living standards of the ordinary Zambians through job creation.

Mr. Mwila said it was therefore important for the opposition political parties to avoid politicking and support initiatives that aim at bringing about the much needed development to the country.

He said the PF government was clear about the need to strengthen the economy and ensure that Zambians benefit from creation of jobs.

Mr. Mwila has since commended the district PF leadership in Choma for embarking on initiatives that will ensure financial independence of the ruling party and eliminate the dependence syndrome

Speaking earlier, Southern Province PF chairman Lawrence Evans implored lower party organs in the region to consider venturing into sustainable income generating ventures so that the ruling party is financially sound ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Evans said it is important for district party organs to engage in business activities that will facilitate generation of income directed towards party mobilization in a more sustained manner.

He said proceeds from fundraising activities should be used in a prudent manner so that the party remains focused on achieving growth at all levels.

Mr. Evans said the return of the PF Secretary General to the Southern province barely two months after his recent successful mobilization tour of districts was as a result of indicators that the ruling party was gaining inroads into the once perceived opposition stronghold.

Meanwhile, Choma district PF chairman Peter Kampamba vowed to recommend the expulsion of party members who will fail to account for proceeds from the fundraising activities saying the ruling party wants to ensure discipline is upheld.

Southern province minister Edify Hamukale, Provincial Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba and District Commissioners from across the province attended the function which also attracted members of the business community.