Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has issued a two-week ultimatum to the contractor building health posts on the Copperbelt, Central and Southern Provinces to mobilize and complete all outstanding works.

Dr. Chilufya says government wants all the health posts to be completed by the end of this year.

The minister, who is also Mansa Central Member of Parliament, says funds for the completion of works on the projects have already been secured.

Dr. Chilufya issued the ultimatum after being briefed by Chingola District Commissioner, Mary Chibesa on arrival at Kasompe airstrip.

He said President Edgar Lungu’s government has a transformation agenda of ensuring primary health care is accessible at all levels.

Dr. Chilufya also said there is no reason for any woman to die while giving birth because a lot of interventions are already in place.

And speaking later in Chililabombwe, Dr. Chilufya directed the contractor constructing phase one of the district hospital to complete works by May 31 this year.

He further announced that Kakoso clinic in Chililabombwe will be upgraded to a first level hospital status.

Earlier, Chililabombwe MP Richard Musukwa said there is need to operationalize the district hospital because patients are being referred to Chingola for basic medical services.