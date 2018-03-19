State of the Nation address at Parliament in pictures

3
325 views
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu delivers his speech during the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
President Edgar Lungu address in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu address in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu arrive in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
President Edgar Lungu greets Mr Cornelius Mweetwa Choma UPND member of Parliament after the State of the Nation Address on the Application of National values and Principles
Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibeni (r) First Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Mugala and Mines Minister Richard Musukwa following the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu delivers his speech during the State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets Minister of National Planning Alexandra Chiteme shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets Minister of Chiefs Lowrance Sichalwe shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu having a light moment with UPND Members of Parliament shortly after the President State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
His Excellency President Edgar Lungu greets UPND Member of Parliament Elijah Muchima whilst UPND Kalabo central Member of Parliament Chinga Miyutu looks on shortly after State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
Cabinet Ministers following the proceeding Shortly before President Edgar Lungu State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings
Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba chats with Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Siachoba Shortly after the President Edgar Lungu State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings

Related Posts:

Loading...

3 COMMENTS

  2. State of the nation address? What can Lungu possibly talk about? Just step down, you are a waste of time and space.

    These MPs and Minsters never buy anything from their own pockets, everything is on the house, now it is the ties and jackets.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here