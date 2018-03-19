MINISTER of Tourism and Arts Hon. Charles Banda has said wildlife conservation efforts need to be stepped up for posterity.

Speaking when he and Works and Supply Minister Hon. Felix Mutati visited the Liuwa National Park at the weekend, the Minister commended the work being done by African Parks (AP) that has led to the recovery of wildlife numbers in the park.

He said the there is still need to do a little more conservation, coupled with aggressive marketing to achieve the tourism dream of government.

Hon. Banda said Government couldn’t achieve everything on itself, hence the need for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that brings on board the private sector and local communities in tourism.

He echoed the President Edgar Lungu’s call to restock depleted national parks by partnering with people with competences and capacity to do so.

And Hon. Mutati said the PPP in the Liuwa is working, providing the practical solution that there can never be sustainable conservation without the partnership of the Government, private sector and local communities.

Meanwhile, AP Chief Executive Officer Peter Fearnhead the visit of the two Ministers to the park shows the government’s commitment to what his organization is doing in the Liuwa.

He said there is need for the Government to look after its national parks if they are to last for decades.

Fearnhead said AP helps government manage national parks in nine different countries in Africa.