Videos and Audios Amos Chanda’s Full Sunday Interview March 20, 2018 1 84 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Related Posts:Amos Chanda wants his full interview with ACC on single sourcing allegations PublishedEnoch Kavindele’s Full ZNBC Sunday InterviewFull Budget Speech in FullChishimba Kambwili’ s full Interview on ZNBC TV 1HH’s full Interview on SABC in June this year Loading...
But you guys uyu Amos is insulting, so annoying.
Umwaiche Chellah was not insulting, he was just teenagesh, and people forgot him.
But uyu Amos Chanda,bstarted well, before ifya corruption scandals.
My Laura Miti obseverd well, bring Emmanuel Mwamba at least tatukana.