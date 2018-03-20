MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has described Opposition United Party for National Development-UPND president Hakainde Hichilema as a contraceptive to national unity as well as national dialogue.

Responding to a caller who identified himself as Mubita who wanted to know what ‘rat’ was in local institutions which has led to mistrust from opposition UPND to insist on having the Commonwealth leading the dialogue process, Nakacinda said the “rat” was the UPND who wanted to use the dialogue process for selfish motives.

He said the UPND leader was a contraceptive to national unity and dialogue because he was not interested in the dialogue process but that his interests was a process that would satisfy his selfish and narrow partisan political motive that would increase his political fortunes both locally and internationally.

“Mubita said what is the rat with institutions that we have established ourselves such as ZCID, I can tell him that at the moment the rat we have is the UPND. I can describe Mr Hichilema as a contraceptive to national unity and national dialogue because he is not interested in that process; he is interested more in a process that will give him as an individual some political mileage, its no longer about national dialogue, its not no longer about advancing democracy…it is basically about a political agenda and we cannot allow that. Otherwise if we allow such contraceptives in our society, we will not be able to conceive the idea of national unity in diversity, we will not be able to conceive the idea of having a democracy that will mature to the point where we differ but still call each other brothers and sisters,” he said.

Earlier Nakacinda had belaboured to explain that there was no need for the country to have foreigners captaining the country’s dialogue process when there are institutions such the ZCID, NGOs and Church mother bodies who can be used to settle disputes.

He noted that in Kenya the challenges which seemingly were bigger than ours as the losing candidate went as far as swearing himself in have been sorted out without the involvement of foreigners, while here the country is still grappling with the same issues for more than 2 years.

“If Kenya can have elections argue and resolve their issues within a shortest possible time in the interest of their country, here 2 years people are still referring to a non issue thereby creating unnecessary tension.”

He further wondered what has gone wrong with ZCID in the eyes of the UPND leader for him to have so much contempt towards the institution he belongs to and which his party was chairing few months ago.

And Nakacinda has urged government and the ruling party to stop being dismissive in their response to concerns raised by citizens.

Commenting on a number of corruption and reckless spending allegations by government Nakacinda said corruption was a cancer which needs to be fought against without a bias.

He said both the opposition and government should not use corruption as a tool for fighting political opponents because it is a cancer with the potential to collapse operations of government institutions and cause havoc in the governance of the country.

Further Nakacinda advised that those charged with the responsibility to govern the country should communicate facts to those asking questions because they are duty bound to do so.

“The back starts with those in government, it is expected that people will raise issues and say that we are not comfortable with certain transactions, the issues raised on fire tenders, don’t be dismissive. What is so wrong in trying to find out….after all you have a duty as government, as President and everybody else responsible to peep where people are asking questions….that is why you were elected, you did not go there by imposing yourselves, you are enjoying the mandate of those that put you in office…so clarify issues, if you can establish an inquiry on a licked dossier, why can’t you do the same on the Fire Tenders, just clarify issues.

“Government has a duty to communicate facts and put to to rest these issues. If there is an issue raised against any individual let them step aside so that they can be cleared and if they are cleared they continue,” he said.

On the speech in parliament by the President last Friday, Nakacinda said the speech should be reflected in the governance of the country.

He said the contents of the speech should trickle down to government departments and how the people conduct themselves both those in government and opposition viz a viz corruption and integrity.