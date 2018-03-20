2014 Commonwealth Games Boxing bronze medal winner Ben Muziyo is confident of collecting another medal at next month’s Games in Australia.

Muziyo warmed-up for the Gold Coast Games on Saturday with a first round knockout of Malawian boxer Elias Kassim during an international friendly tournament held at Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

“I feel good. My next target will be to win a medal during the Commonwealth games in Australia. My fellow boxers and I are ready for our fights,”Muziyo said.

Muziyo will be one of five boxers representing Zambia at the Commonwealth Games that will run from April 4-15 on the Gold Coast.