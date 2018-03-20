Midfielder Enock Mwepu says Zambia are ready for Wednesday evenings Four-Nations Tournament semi-final game against Zimbabwe.

Chipolopolo meet Zimbabwe in an 18h00 kickoff at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Their semi-final doubleheader will be preceded by the South Africa versus Angola match at 15h00.

“It is a good thing that both the professionals and the locals have all come in time and we are all looking good so far,” Mwepu said after Tuesday morning training at Arthur Davies Stadium in Ndola.

“We have recently played Zimbabwe, losing two and drawing one, but we are looking forward to meeting them and are confident that we shall carry the day.”

This will be coach Wedson Nyirenda’s fourth meeting against Zimbabwe after two defeats and one draw.

One of those defeats was in competition action last July when they lost 3-1 in the 2017 COSAFA Cup final in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Zambia is at full strength heading into the tournament with only striker Patson Daka absent due to injury.

Mwepu including his fellow European-based compatriots Emmanuel Banda and Fashion Sakala were all part of Tuesday training.

The South African-based quartet of Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga,Salulani Phiri and Roderick Kabwe have all arrived for the tournament Zambia will host at Levy Stadium from March 21-24.

The winners on Wednesday will meet in the final on March 24 at 15h00 while the semifinal losers clash in a third-and-fourth playoff match at 13h00.