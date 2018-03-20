Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo has been suspended from Parliament for 30 days for slapping twice Roan PF MP Chishimba Kambwili at Parliament Buildings last October.
And Lands Minister and Mandevu MP Jean Kapata survived her seven day suspension as she had apologised and reconciled with Mr. Kambwili
Ms Kapata’s seven day suspension was recommended by the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges but was put through a vote.
MPs voted 35 for and 66 against Ms. Kapata’s suspension for pouring water on Mr Kambwili after an altercation.
The Committee recommended that both Mr Lusambo and Ms Kapata be suspended as their actions were unparliamentary.
Mr Lusambo was asked to take a walk of shame out of Parliament through the main entrance after his suspension was handed down by Speaker Patrick Matibini.
The suspension, and walk of shame out of parliament by Lusambo is a very serious embarrassment to President Lungu. Other presidents elsewhere would have relieved Lusambo of ministerial duties….the behaviour is so shameful!!!
THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ECL.
LUSAMBO SHOULD PAY FOR HIS SINS JUST AS KAMBWILI WILL PAY FORE HIS
So you think Bowman represents himself he is an independent MP…do you know who pays him his salary or what that flag infront of his govt house he brags about to Chine Paymasters represents…I mean let me put it this way if Zanaco fans go to Kenya for Club match and domolish the stadium facilities there who do you think CAF is going to slap with suspension and charges?
Suspension not enough he should have been expelled and his seat declared vacant and Kambwili should have pressed charges no one is above the law..both Jean and Lusambo assaulted Kambwili
He should have been fired as Minister. He slapped someone, in Private Companies, that would be summary Dismissal. Lungu as Present should not tolerate such.
Special Paper 2:
Lusambo is created in the image of Lungu.
Lungu is created in the image of?
a) Lucifer himself
b) Museveni
c) Kabila
d) Idi Amin dada
e) All of the above
No prizes for guessing the obvious.
How long does it take to investigate something like this? Six months is truly laughable …I mean Bowman is not a midget that anyone can not see him raising his fat palms smashing them against BUFFOON CK’s chubby cheeks and big head. I understand senior Jean Kapata apologised and served her notice thereby I am concluding that Bowman refused to apologise surely this is the point where PF leadership ie Lazy Lungu and Old Hen Bo Inonge..should have pulled the young MP and minister to one side and instructed him to apologise unconditionally to BUFFOON CK.
@Jay Jay
You are very sick in the head…you need help
Yes I am very sick to the bone of the corruption, the shambles, the utter mediocrity of LAZY LUNGU’s govt.
Just now on social media, Zambian govt has awarded 3,000,000 hectares to AVIC..where on earth.
Zambia is a landlocked country located in Southern Africa, to the east of Angola. It has a total area of 752 618 square kilometres (slightly larger than France), of which 9 220 km² are water
JJ ulingulungwe yalya amanyi. I hope you know that data is right on our palm. Go tell thise lies to your fellow zealots the tongas
HH OVAL HEAD – Do you know the difference between a Kilometre and a hectare? I mean do you want me to explain this do you here…1 hectare is equal to 0.01 Km sq….now how much is 3,000,000 hectares? Is it not 30,000 km sq….you dingbats are a problem just want urge blindly. Go and make tea for your new High Commissioner in Oz; Father Bwalya.
This speaker should go and suspend Malema and Ndlozi in South Africa’s Parliament.
I am happy we have demonstrated more maturity than South Africa. The south African Parliament has shown us that the calibre we should be allowing in Parliament has to be checked.
Since the introduction of EFF, South Africa does not discuss issues any more. Its all about insults and hate speech.
Well done Zambian Parliament. Well done Mr Speaker. I am proud to be a Zambian.
If fact a new caveat needs to be introduced. If MPs just walk out of Parliament for the sake like the UPND are doing routinely, a suspension of not less than two full seetings needs to be imposed.
We need discipline.
It was long over due. This clearly shows that this foreigner in apf is liked by the real PF.Dr CK acknowledged jean chipsta apology because the long cordial relationship which has been broken by ecl and apf advisors who know very little about the passionate relationship developed by the original PF now turned apf.If ecl is for Peace discipline he must drop lusambo as a minister!PF original really demonstrated displeasure again against people like lusambo who have contaminated PF and reduced it to apf.Mulusa was dropped for saying the truth a about those wheelbarrow like ambulances! BaMwisho lekeni atushe uyu umusuku ubi.As jean,if her apology was genuine, let her work hard to bring back CK to where he belongs-PF original!
@Chitapankwa Allepo Trump
you need to educate yourself about eff. they are a force to be reckoned with. all of south Africa is paying attention to eff. zuma is out of office cuz of eff and ramaposa knows not to take eff lightly
what insults and hate speeches are you talking about? do you not pay attention or you just see their orange coveralls and boots, those are symbolic of their party
oh how I wish Zambia had an opposition even half of eff.
listen to malema speak, he’s a very smart, well read and articulate politician. anc has tried to buy and bribe him by positions, he’s stood his ground