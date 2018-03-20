Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo has been suspended from Parliament for 30 days for slapping twice Roan PF MP Chishimba Kambwili at Parliament Buildings last October.

And Lands Minister and Mandevu MP Jean Kapata survived her seven day suspension as she had apologised and reconciled with Mr. Kambwili

Ms Kapata’s seven day suspension was recommended by the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges but was put through a vote.

MPs voted 35 for and 66 against Ms. Kapata’s suspension for pouring water on Mr Kambwili after an altercation.

The Committee recommended that both Mr Lusambo and Ms Kapata be suspended as their actions were unparliamentary.

Mr Lusambo was asked to take a walk of shame out of Parliament through the main entrance after his suspension was handed down by Speaker Patrick Matibini.