The 2018 Hipipo Music Awards, are Uganda’s most prestigious awards, the awards give fans across Uganda and the world 70% power to vote for their favourite artists.

Zambian artist Roberto won in the Best song Southern Africa category for his hit single “Into you” .

Others nominated in the Best song Southern Africa included: AKA – Caiphus Song, Babes Wodumo Ft. Mampintsha & Danger – Umngan’wami , C4 Pedro – Vou Ter Saudades , Cassper Nyovest – Tito Mboweni , Jah Prayzah Ft. Mafikizolo – Sendekera , Kwesta Ft. Wale – Spirit , Mafikizolo – Love Potion , Nasty C – NDA , Shekhinah – Suited.