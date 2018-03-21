Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has warned that police will not condone lawlessness caused by unfounded accusations of witchcraft.

This follows two separate incidents which occurred in Mpongwe where, irate members of the public dumped corpses at households of persons accused of practicing witchcraft.

In an interview with ZANIS, Ms. Katanga said her office has received reports of commotion in Mpongwe involving two deceased bodies who were alleged to have been bewitched.

She disclosed that in the first incident, irate members of the public on Saturday 17, 2018 resisted to conduct burial for a deceased person identified as Lloyd Mutinta 27 of Chikololo Village in Mpongwe.

She said members of the public exhumed the body consequently dumping it at the house of the person accused of practicing witchcraft identified as Ngolobola.

The second incident occurred yesterday Tuesday,March 20, involving a deceased person identified as Sentiya Mutabi aged between 18 and 25 years of St. Anthony area in Mpongwe.

She said Douglas Ngalande a businessman of Chief Ndubeni area in Mpongwe was accused of having killed Mr. Mutabi for business rituals and the body of the deceased was dumped at his grocery store.

Ms. Katanga has warned that police will not condone such behavior by members of the public or any ritual burial commonly known as ‘Bwela Bwela’ as it amounts to criminal trespass with intent to annoy as stipulated in the penal code of the laws of Zambia.

She has since urged traditional leaders in Mpongwe to sensitize their subjects on the law and what it states in relation to accusations of witchcraft.

Ms. Katanga further stated that police are monitoring the situation in the area and that no arrests have been made concerning the two incidents.