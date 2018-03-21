The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has today filed a court legal suit against Lafarge Zambia Plc at the Ndola Magistrate Court for breaching Section 53 (1) of the Health Professional Act No. 24 of 2009 of the Laws of Zambia.

Lafarge Zambia Plc has been slapped with 3 charges having in stock and dispensing expired drugs at the clinic located within the grounds of Lafarge Cement Plant in Ndola.

The company has also been charged with operating an ambulance without a license from the HPCZ.

In the last charge, the cement manufacturing firm has been slapped with an offence of running a health facility without qualified health personnel.

ZANIS reports that the three incidences occurred between 1st January and 19th December, 2017.

Addressing journalist after filing a court legal suit at Ndola Magistrate Court, HPCZ Legal Counsel, Frank Lungu said the council will not rest but continue perusing people or companies who are breaching the health professions act.

Mr. Lungu noted that the role of the council is to defend and protect the health of Zambians further stating that, the council will do everything possible to ensure culprits are brought to book.

And HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda noted that the council has embarked on a transformative agenda to ensure it protects the lives of the people in the country.

Mr. Musonda has since appreciated the role which the media and the general public have played in alerting the council of such happenings and has urged them to continue doing so.

The matter will be heard on 24 April 2018.