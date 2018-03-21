Zambia expects to produce more than one million tonnes of copper this year after revising its 2017 copper production owing to stable power supply, Mines Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda says.

Mr. Chanda said the copper production figure was revised upwards to 800,000 tonnes from 786,731 tonnes announced by Bank of Zambia last month.

Zambia produced 774,290 tonnes of copper in 2016.

“We actually hit 800,000 tonnes last year and we anticipate with certainty that we are going to reach a million tonnes or more this year,” Mr. Chanda told Journalist in an interview.

Mr. Chanda said with electric cars whose major ingredient is copper coming on the market, demand for the metal is expected to remain high and this is a big incentive for mining companies.

He said projects such as a new shaft by Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) owned by Glencore and an expansion project by China Non-Ferrous Africa Mining (NFCA) would start production this year and further boost copper output in 2018 and beyond.