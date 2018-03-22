Barclays Bank Zambia is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the Musikili Triathlon and Trail Run which was held on Saturday, 16 March 2018 at Musikili Primary School in Mazabuka. The Triathlon involved swimming, bike riding and running with an option to participate as an individual or in teams. This is in line with the Bank’s commitment to supporting various sporting disciplines in the country other than football.

Commenting on the triathlon, Event Organiser for the Musikili Parents Teachers Association, Jenna Coventry said “Having a big bank like Barclays gives us the financial backing to raise our event to international racing standards. This year, we have grown from 300 entries in 2017 to over 400 competitors. Together, we have created synergies that complement to make a great team. Because of our relationship with Barclays, the community and everyone volunteering in this event, the future looks bright for triathlon in Zambia”.

As the main sponsor, Barclays has committed about K120,000 towards organisation and prizes for this year’s sporting event in a three-year sponsorship which runs from 2017 to 2019 in line with the Barclays’ Shared Growth Citizenship Agenda which is focused on investing in community development to help drive sustainable growth.

Barclays Bank Zambia Business Banking Director, Regina Mulenga said “We are pleased to be part of the 2018 Musikili Traithlon and Trail Run as the anchor sponsor. This is part of our commitment to of supporting agriculture development, working with farmers, cooperatives, individuals and communities. The Bank is focused on offering financial services and support to the farming community in different regions of the country through its agri-business proposition.”

“In the Mazabuka area in particular, the Bank is working with different business sizes from corporates like Zambia Sugar, the farmers, cooperatives, individuals and the community at large. The sponsorship of the Musikili Triathlon and Trail Run is yet another way for Barclays to promote sport in the country, assist in harnessing the sporting talent in the community that may result in meaningful opportunities or careers for the community members of Mazabuka District,” Mrs Mulenga added.

Musikili is in the heart of the thriving agricultural town of Mazabuka that is predominantly a sugar producing region but is also strong in the production of soya beans, wheat, diary and cattle. Barclays Bank Zambia remains committed to supporting key sectors of the economy including the agricultural sector and its value chain to supplement Government efforts of fuelling growth through diversification and thereby reducing over-dependency on the mining industry. Support to the agriculture sector also extends to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) of which Barclays is a key player in offering digital payment solutions.

As one of the leading and award-winning commercial banks in Zambia, Barclays Bank Zambia remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its customers. The Bank is one of the biggest lending institutions in the country, with the agriculture sector being among the top beneficiaries. The commitment to serving customers has seen Barclays being named the 2017 Best Bank in Zambia by Global Finance, 2017 Best Retail Bank and 2017 Best Transactional Bank by the Asian Banker including the 2017 Best Commercial Bank and 2017 Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Award by International Finance.