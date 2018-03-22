School going children in Kapili Ward in Kaoma’s Mangango Constituency have abandoned class due to floods and lack of a boat.

And one teacher’s house has also collapsed leaving him homeless.

Kapili School PTA Chairman Likwasi Likonge confirmed the development to ZANIS yesterday.

Mr. Likonge who is also the former Ward Councillor explained that the banks of Luena River have busted due to the continued rainfall being experienced in the area.

He said the school does not have a boat which pupils can use when crossing the Luena River to get to the school.

Mr. Likonge expressed concern that if government does not immediately assist the school with a banana boat, pupils in examination classes will not perform well.

He feared that pupils might not attend classes the whole of this term.

The former civic leader has since appealed to the Vice President’s office to help the school with a banana boat.