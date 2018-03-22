Maamba Collieries Thermal Power Plant has added another 330 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This is in addition to the current 330 megawatts of power being produced at the plant.

Company Managing Director Venkat Shankar said that this will bring electricity generation at the plant to 660 megawatts. Mr. Shankar added that more than one thousand workers have been employed since the plant became operational in 2016.

Mr Shankar said this when Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa visited the plant.

And Mr. Nkhuwa said it is government’s strategy to continue attracting investment in the energy sector so that Zambia becomes a regional hub for electricity export.

Mr. Nkhuwa said the one billion dollars that has been invested in the Maamba thermal power plant is testimony that investors have confidence in the policies being pursued by the PF government.